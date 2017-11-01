‘Poor Sales, Bane Of Rivers Farmers’

President of Oyigbo Farmers’ Cooperative Union, Mr. Christian Duru has identified poor sales as a major challenge facing local farmers.

Duru who spoke to newsmen on the side lines of the World Food Day celebration disclosed that there is enough food production, but for poor sales resulting from influx of food items from neighbouring states.

“I can confidently tell you that in Rivers State we have enough of livestock, birds and fish but they can’t sell it all because people bring in fish from Oyo State”, Duru said.

Due to influx of agriculture products from other states, he explained that local farmers were forced to scale down on production, since the cost of buying animal feels has risen astronomically.

Apart from poor sales, the Oyigbo farmers cooperative boss identified poor funding of farmers as another challenge as subsistence farming cannot produce sufficient food for the masses.

Duru who represented Rivers State at the National Agric Fair in 2015,, affirmed that the state could be food sufficient if the right policies and programme were put in place.

He faulted the administration of President Buhari over its agric policies insisting that farmers in the South should also enjoy incentives as their counterparts in the North.

Duru, however, commended the Chief Wike-led administration for granting loans to farmers and providing the conducive atmosphere for agricultural activities to thrive in the state.