PDP Ex-Councillors Launch Forum In Opobo/Nkoro

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Councillors’ Forum, Hon. LoveGod Nweze has charged the newly inaugurated officials of the forum in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area to work towards the success of the largest party in Africa in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Nweze who spoke while inaugurating the executive committee of the forum at Opobo Town, last weekend, also charged the officials to ensure they return members of the forum who missed their way to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the umbrella of PDP was large enough to accommodate all who seek solace and salvation in the party.

The ex-councillors’ chairman in the state said that Governor Nyesom Wike-led party in the state was inclusive and ready to carry every member along, assuring that PDP was the only party in the state that could deliver the dividends of democracy to the generality of the people of the state.

He, therefore, appealed to Rivers people to give their total support and loyalty to the PDP, and ensure that they mobilise eligible voters to massively enlist their stake in the party at all levels of elective offices in the state and the nation.

Also speaking, the forum’s Deputy National Chairman/Rivers States, Chief Prince Weli-Wosu, who led the Rivers State executive of the forum to the inauguration, advised the newly inaugurated executive officers in Opobo/Nkoro to be guided by the unity of purpose that binds all members together.

On the forthcoming general elections, Weli-Wosu charged them to mobilise their people to get registered in the ongoing continued voters’ registration exercise to enable a smooth return of PDP to the Brick House as well as the eviction of APC from the Aso Rock Villa come 2019.

Highpoint of the inauguration was the reception of some returnees from APC back to PDP, and the burning of their brooms.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana