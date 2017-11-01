NOA Boss Charges Youth On Professional Skills

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has urged youth to enhance their capacity for enterprise development by acquiring and applying basic professional skills.

Abari gave the charge in Port Harcourt while addressing stakeholders at a one- day sensitisation and advocacy campaign on the promotion of peace in the country at the weekend.

The NOA boss, who described youths as the foundation of any nation said the absence of useful engagement on the part of youths was responsible for the increase in crime and other social vices in the society.

He called for diversification of the economy and urged youths to embrace agriculture to enhance food sufficiency and self employment.

Speaking on the topic: “Building A People Of Peace”, the NOA boss said Nigeria was a great and enduring country with the capacity to accommodate the interest of the various component units that form the country.

He called for the revitalisation of the core national values such as hard work, patriotism, diligence and transparency noting that, “Nigerians are better together”,.

The NOA director also urged parents to put eyes on the activities of their children noting that “The ruin of a nation begins from the home”.