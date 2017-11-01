NFF Dissolves Committees, Sets Up Anti-Corruption Unit

The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the dissolution of all its standing committees with the exception of its two judicial bodies — the Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

The Federation’s Executive Committee, at the end of its meeting last Monday in Abuja said the standing committees would be reconstituted in a few weeks.

According to the meeting’s communiqué, which was released by the Federation’s Communications Department, the committee also approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.

“This is out of the keen determination to comply with government’s due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of all NFF businesses.’’

The meeting was attended by 14 of the 15 Executive Committee members.