NFF Dissolves Committees, Sets Up Anti-Corruption Unit

By The Tide -
0
160

The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the dissolution of all its standing committees with the exception of its two judicial bodies — the Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.
The Federation’s Executive Committee, at the end of its meeting last Monday in Abuja said the standing committees would be reconstituted in a few weeks.
According to the meeting’s communiqué, which was released by the Federation’s Communications Department, the committee also approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.
“This is out of the keen determination to comply with government’s due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of all NFF businesses.’’
The meeting was attended by 14 of the 15 Executive Committee members.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR