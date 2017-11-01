Expert Wants Women To Float Cooperative Societies

An expert in cooperative development, Mr Charles Nwabuike, says engagement in cooperative societies is a panacea for women empowerment.

Nwabuike disclosed this while delivering a lecture on cooperative development at the conference hall of the ministry of justice in Port Harcourt recently, during the inauguration of the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA women in Business.

Nwabuike, who is the senior registrar in charge of cooperative at the Rivers State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said cooperative was a platform for women to pool resources together for profitable business purposes.

He said it was easier for women that are involved in cooperative movement to access fund for business as interest rates are relatively low.

The expert also urged the women to explore the numerous benefits in cooperatives by forming more cooperatives and abiding by the stipulated rules of cooperative development.

According to the expert, some of the benefits of cooperatives movements include, easy access to fund, mutual business concern, equality and fairness in the distribution of available resources, country development and economic growth.

He added that consideration should be given to women engaged in business activities such as agriculture in the rural areas in terms of provision of credit facilities.