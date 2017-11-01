Enyeama Not In Eagles Squad To Face Algeria, Argentina

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Super Eagles squad ahead of the team’s clashes with Algeria and Argentina.

Goalkeeper Victor Enyeama, who has been linked with a return to the Nigeria squad, did not make the Super Eagles team list.

Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa as well as Francis Uzoho are the three goalkeepers that have been called up by the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

England-based attackers Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho are part of the Super Eagles squad.

Algeria will host Nigeria in the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification (CAF) Group B in Constantine on 10 November 2017.

Four days later, the Super Eagles, who have qualified for next year’s World Cup finals, will lock horns with South American giants, Argentina.

The international friendly match will be played at the Stadion FK Krasnodar in Russia, who are scheduled to host next year’s World Cup finals.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s national team will travel to Krasnodar in Russia for their international friendly against Argentina on November 14 via a chartered flight from Algeria.