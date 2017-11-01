Eastern Ports Can Generate Huge Revenue – Comptroller

By King Onunwor -
Plans have reached advanced stage towards  making the eastern ports huge revenue  pining points among the  seaports in the Federation.
This was revealed by the Comptroller, Customs Area Controller of Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne, Bashir  Abubakar when the received in audience members of the  maritime and Energy media  practitioners of Nigeria  (MEMPON) recently in Onne.
He said the plans were in consonance  with the comptroller-General of custom, Col Hameed, Ali’s plans to adopt  international best practices in doing  business at the country’s sea points.
Abubakar, said that the issue of revenue  generation  would only be a reality, if importers from the  area  make use of the ports.
He was of the view that if genuine  importers continue to make use of ports  elsewhere  in the country and outside the  country, the dream may be defeated.
The customs arrow head,  noted that revenue was key so far as port business was concerned.
He explained how quality  vessels and Cargoes now flood the eastern  ports,  adding that business activities in the  area have improved  for the best.
Cargoes  have increased in value, the vessels imported now are of higher value”, he said.
Stressing his  stance, on objectivity and transparency, he said that he had concluded  plans on how to improve the Onne Port.
To buttress  his point,  he hinted  that already  the custom House was under re-modeling to the tune of N54 million.
In his response, the  President of MEMPON, Dr John Raph, noted that his group was determined to contribute  their quota towards port growth in the Federation.
He also praised, Abubakar  over his endless plans to take  the Onne Port and others to the next level.

