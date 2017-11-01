Eastern Ports Can Generate Huge Revenue – Comptroller

Plans have reached advanced stage towards making the eastern ports huge revenue pining points among the seaports in the Federation.

This was revealed by the Comptroller, Customs Area Controller of Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne, Bashir Abubakar when the received in audience members of the maritime and Energy media practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) recently in Onne.

He said the plans were in consonance with the comptroller-General of custom, Col Hameed, Ali’s plans to adopt international best practices in doing business at the country’s sea points.

Abubakar, said that the issue of revenue generation would only be a reality, if importers from the area make use of the ports.

He was of the view that if genuine importers continue to make use of ports elsewhere in the country and outside the country, the dream may be defeated.

The customs arrow head, noted that revenue was key so far as port business was concerned.

He explained how quality vessels and Cargoes now flood the eastern ports, adding that business activities in the area have improved for the best.

Cargoes have increased in value, the vessels imported now are of higher value”, he said.

Stressing his stance, on objectivity and transparency, he said that he had concluded plans on how to improve the Onne Port.

To buttress his point, he hinted that already the custom House was under re-modeling to the tune of N54 million.

In his response, the President of MEMPON, Dr John Raph, noted that his group was determined to contribute their quota towards port growth in the Federation.

He also praised, Abubakar over his endless plans to take the Onne Port and others to the next level.