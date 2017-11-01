Commissioner Wants Builders To Flush Out Quacks

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Anifowose Abiola has called on professionals in the construction industry to collaborate to enable them flush out quacks in the industry.

Abiola made the call at the closing of the 2017 Builders’ Conference /Annual General Meeting organised by the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB), Lagos Chapter last Friday.

The theme of the Conference is “Regulatory Authorities: Panacea for Project Delivery in Lagos State.”

He also said that there was need for all professionals in the industry to come together to move the industry forward.

According to him, team work is more rewarding and remains the only way operators in the industry can make remarkable growth and be able to flush out lots of quacks operating in the industry.

“Therefore, let’s work as family, be it an architect, surveyor or builder, there is need for collaboration, support and assistance from one another,” Abiola said.

President of NIOB, Mr Kenneth Nduka identified specialisatlon as key to successful operation of the professionals in the construction industry.

Nduka said that the industry would record more growth if the various professional bodies in the profession could specialise on their area of job description.