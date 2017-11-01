Cancer Survivor Harps On Regular Check-Up

A breast cancer survivor, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, has advised Nigerians to embrace regular check-up to prevent the disease.

“I am standing with you here today as a breast cancer survivor because mine was dictated early,” Yayi said on Monday in Kaduna during a road walk to create awareness on cancer, its management and eradication.

The walk, tagged “Walk and Win for Life”, held in Kakuri, Kaduna South Local Government Area, was organised by the state chapter of the Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria (CiSCANEN).

Addressing a crowd of students, women and other residents, Yayi, who is also the State Coordinator of the organisation, described the campaign as crucial in winning the fight against cancer.

She noted that people still see cancer as a spiritual thing, thereby hindering them the opportunity to properly manage it by visiting health facilities for proper diagnosis.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. It is like any other disease that can affect anybody, rich or poor, young and old.

“The secret is early detection because it gives better chances of management and survival. So if you are diagnosed of cancer, don’t lose hope,” she said.

Yayi attributed her survival to divine intervention that enabled her to detect the cancer at early stage, stressing that cancer is curable if detected early.

According to her, the campaign is key in enlightening people about cancer, how to avoid it and how to properly manage it to ensure better chances of survival.

“The road walk and talk has provided an opportunity for people to learn about the benefits of early cancer detection and we will continue to organise such events to deepen the awareness in our communities.”

Our correspondent reports that the walk took off from Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Kakuri, and ended at Local Government Educaion Authority Primary School, Kakuri.

The event was supported by the Kaduna State Budget and Planning Commission, NOCACO and MicroManna.