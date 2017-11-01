Board Plans Estate Surveyors, Valuers’ Assembly

Arrangements have been concluded to hold the maiden edition of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Assembly in Lagos, organised by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

The maiden assembly which is expected to be an annual event, with the theme, “Estate Surveying and Valuation in Nigeria: Regulating the Profession for Public Good and Practitioners Development holds in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Chairman, Professional Practice Committee (PPC), Victor Alonge the choice of this year’s event’s theme was informed by the rapidly changing business climate of the “Estate Surveyor and Valuer” in Nigeria, which he said necessitated the adoption of a dynamic approach by ESVARBON to its regulatory role in order to be able to constantly deliver on its establishment mandate as a regulator of a public interest profession.

Alonge said the primary objectives of the “Assembly” include: to serve as a forum for discussing core and current professional practice standards and professional ethics issues; platform for engaging external stakeholders on issues of key importance to the practice and development of the estate surveying and valuation profession in Nigeria, including service delivery satisfaction by the stakeholders.

The Chairman, PPC noted that it will also provide an appropriate forum for consultation among the board, the profession’s internal and external stakeholders on the general and specific practice of the profession.

He disclosed that it will serve as a platform for the board to inform and enlighten registered estate surveyors and valuers and the profession’s external stakeholders on the functions and activities of the board especially its regulatory functions and challenges with a view to ensuring proper understanding, appreciation and compliance of Registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers with the board’s regulations.

To serve as a feedback mechanism from Registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers to ESVARBON on practice issues and challenges being faced by them, with a view to helping the ‘Board’ in taking proactive measures in its regulatory and public interest protection roles.

Papers to be presented include, Asset Valuation for Financial Reporting: Expectations Under the Financial Reporting Council Act by Mr. Daniel Asapokhai, Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Regulation Standards and Enforcement functions of ESVARBON by Victor Alonge, Board member and Chairman, Professional Practice Committee, ESVARBON.

The Surveyors’ and Valuers’ beard was established by Decree 24 of 1975, CQP III LFN 1990 now Cap E13 LFN 2007, as the regulatory body for the regulation and control of the practice of now Cap E 13 LFN 2007, as the regu atory body for the regulation and control of the practice of Estate Surveying and Valuation profession in Nlgena.

“The event is considered by the board, to be crucial to the sustainable practice of the profession of estate surveying and valuation, and to the mamtenance of a formidable partnership with the profession’s stakeholders,” Alonge said.