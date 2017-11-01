Arthritis And Herbs (II)

Unfortunately many people do not know that what they eat affects their health tremendously. And this may be the reason they have constantly relied on conventional drugs to give them relief.

The sad news is, no matter the pain reliever one takes the pains will not permanently go away, but will only subside when the drugs are taken. On most occasions, one continually seeks for higher pain killing drugs and at last gives up when the malaise fails to disappear.

Arthritis is one ailment that will continue to afflict its victims when the wrong treatments are applied. Some patients resort to painkillers all their lives until they are confined to the wheel chair or walking stick.

Against, this back drop, one is advised to carry out a food or “diet profile”, of what one has been eating at least in the past one month. A diet profile is necessary so one can identify those foods that have fuelling effects on pains and joint swelling.

The popular supplement diet expert, Dr Michael Colgan, advised that, “plants high in oxalic acid should be avoided, especially as you get to middle age and beyond. Spinach, rhubarb and cocoa beans (including chocolate) interfere badly with calcium absorption by forming, insoluble salts with the calcium in food making it difficult for the body to absorb leading to Oesteporosis (fragile bones that have lost calcium).

In applying herbs to rheumatic and arthritic pains, one should always go for those that are known, using unpopular herbs can be dangerous without expert supervision.

Nutmeg is one herb that should be used with care since over dosage can lead to hallucinations. A nutmeg crushed or powdered and fried in small olive oil until its particles become brown is very useful as an external application to relieve rheumatic pain. The oil should be cooled and drained before application on the affected area.

Celery is a very popular salad plant, but is an effective pain neutraliser. The word celery is derived from Latin “Celeri” which means quick acting. It’s potency in arthritis is due to its high sodium content.

Of course, sodium provides relief on arthritic joints by keeping lime and magnesia in a solution form. For maximum effect, it should be taken in the form of freshly extracted juice, using its leaves as well as the stem blended together.

Apart from being effective on malaria parasite, “Lemon Grass” is effective against rheumatism and arthritis. The oil is usually, used to massage swollen joints, but in case one cannot get the oil, the leaves are effective as well.

Usually “Lemon Grass” oil is mixed with coconut oil to massage the affected area, one can boil the leaves and drink as tea or beverage at least for two weeks before experiencing its effect. One good thing about “Lemon Grass” is that it has no side effect and can equally be helping to clear ones system of malaria in the process.