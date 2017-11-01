Anambra Best In SDGs Projects In Nigeria – Obiano’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Anambra State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr Geoffrey Uba says the state is one of the best in the implementation of sustainable development goals projects in Nigeria.

He said the state was also among the best three in the country in terms of security, road networks, economic development, and collaborations with international donor organisations.

Uba told newsmen in Awka on Monday that Anambra which was listed among the educa-tionally disadvantaged states in the South-East now ranked the first in education.

The governor‘s SSA attributed the successes recorded in the state to the well articulate manifesto of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and prudent management ability of Governor Willie Obiano.

Uba, however, dismissed the rating of APGA by some people as a one state party, saying “APGA is a national party.’’

“ Let me emphasise that APGA is a national party. It is not a one state party. We have elected members at the state and national assemblies. In Abuja, we have a mayor of APGA extraction,” he said.

Uba, a chieftain of the party, said that Nigerians should remember that Imo used to be an APGA state before it joined the All Progressives Congress.

He said that the party was proud of the achievements of Govenor Willie Obiano of Anambra in three and half years.

“APGA has achieved a lot in Anambra State. Anambra used to be ranked as one the backward states in the country.

According to Uba, Governor Obiano has used the party‘s platform to take the state to greater heights and will do more if re-elected on November 18.

“These are the core democracy dividends and Anambra people are very happy and we will demonstrate this happiness on November 18 election.

“Anambra state under Willie Obiano has demonstrated so much passion for the welfare of the people,” the SSA said.