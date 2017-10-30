We’re Eternally Grateful To God – Wike

The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike says his administration will be eternally grateful to God for putting them in office despite the efforts of his opponents to truncate the New Rivers Vision.

Wike stated this at the 2017 Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Rumuobiakani Deanery, Diocese of Evo in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said “We are a government of thanksgiving to God for all he has done for us”, noting that the expectation of the righteous cannot be cut off.

He said his administration has a Special Trust Fund to assist ministers of the gospel in rural areas to be properly catered for, especially in the area of getting a befitting accommodation.

According to him, the vision of St Andrew’s Church to complete its staff quarters will be properly addressed and expressed the hope that the church will continue to be a centre for missions.

In his sermon, the Guest Minister and Bishop of Ugheli, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, informed the congregation that harvest was the gathering of crops and the time to reap from our labour.

He said children of God should hold firm because the password for success was Jesus Christ, stressing that when God was pleased with a man he breaks protocol to bless him.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Harvest Committee, Engr. George Iwo said the presence of the Almighty God in the harvest will cause a restoration and an overflow of His blessings to everybody present.

According to him, the proceeds of the 2017 harvest will be channelled towards the completion of the staff quarters building estimated at a cost of N1million.

The theme for the harvest is: “Harvest of Great Expectations”.