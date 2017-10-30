Traders Bemoan High Cost Of Grains

Traders have blamed the high cost of grain in the market on the restriction of the import of the commodities into the country by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Some traders made this observation last week in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

One of the traders, Mrs Alice Mkpa noted that the upsurge of grain price is due to the restriction of such products at the borders.

She revealed that about 68 per cent importation of the product was only allowed by the customs as to enable them regulate grains movement into the country.

According to her, the check on the product added more money to its original wholesale price, thereby, adding 20 per cent to the local price.

Another grain dealer, Mr Collins Ibe who lamented the current prices of grains in the market, said that it had negatively affected their business.

He hinted that if such trend was not regulated, it would affect the interest of upcoming dealers.

Ibe pointed out that some grains like rice and beans which sold at N15,000 and N7,000 respectively before 2017 had now soared above the prices, adding that the increment was more than 40 per cent.

Others stressed that the current prices of grains in the market is not favourable to them, and urged concerned authorities to do the needful before the year runs off.

They further appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on customs and its agents on the need to release their grip on the importation of grains and other products into the country.

Their were particular about the high cost of the products in Port Harcourt, saying that something urgent most be done, towards its regularities, so as to restore buyers confidence.

However, there are fears that the prices may sky-rocket during this year’s yuletide celebration as there are no plans yet to encourage importation by the federal government.

Jane Chibundu & Ezemonye Stephen