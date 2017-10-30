Sokoto Assembly Approves New Special Advisers

Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of six new Special Advisers for Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The approval followed a motion by the Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Garba Bello (APC- Yabo), which was unanimously adopted.

Tambuwal had earlier sent request for the appointment of the new special advisers in a letter to the assembly on October 23.

According to Tambuwal, the appointment was to assist in the execution of government policies and programmes for the benefit of the citizenry.

With the lawmakers’ approval, the number of special advisers to the governor would increase to 36 as he had 30 who were currently working with him.

In the motion, Bello said the approval was in line with the provision of sections 196 sub-section 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

He said additional advisers would assist the governor in the execution of government policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided at the plenary, said the appointment was considered and approved accordingly.

In another development, the assembly received a letter from Governor Tambuwal consisting number of bills, amendments and the repeal of penal code law for legislative consideration.