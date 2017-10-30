Ogoni Youth Condemn Army Shooting

The Ogoni Youth Forum (OYF) has condemned the careless shooting of Ogoni youth by a detachment of men of the Nigerian Army.

The Army personnel, attached to officials of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) had last Thursday opened fire on some youth from Ogoni and injured many.

The Tide learnt that the youth were on a peaceful protest against the forceful commencement of laying of pipelines in Ogoniland without the consent of the people or the conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

A statement by the National Coordinator of OYF, Yamaabana Legborsi and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt regretted that in spite of years of agitations against environmental degradation and abuse, Ogoni communities were still battling with the hazards and past ill-activities of SPDC.

They alleged that the inability of the Federal Government to remediate the already over-polluted Ogoni environment without any severe sanctions had emboldened Shell to increase its unmitigated actions against the precious Ogoni environment.

“We reiterate our call for Shell to stop any oil-related activities in our land, and immediately withdraw soldiers attached to its officials in the area by the Federal Government.

“We call on all well-meaning Ogoni youth to remain resolute, and get prepared for a renewed mass action against SPDC soon,” the OYF added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana