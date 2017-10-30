NITDA Promises To Support Business Start-Ups

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has reiterated its commitment to support business start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The Acting National Coordinator, Office for ICT, NITDA Dr Amina Sambo, said this during a three-day ecosystem development learning initiative to improve entrepreneurship skills among investors, innovators and industrialists in Abuja.

Sambo, who was represented by Mr Abdulmalik Bello, an officer with the agency, said that the agency was supporting projects where young people were trained on business ideas and on how to support their businesses.

“The next economy does not want to produce accidental leaders but leaders that can stand.

“NITDA is committed to making ICT and innovation thrive in the country,” Bello said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) Mr Arabic Tukur, said entrepreneurship was the way to survival.

Represented by Mr Chidi Ezirigwe, the Principal Officer AEA, he said that creativity and innovation was the only way out of poverty in the country.

According to him, the AEA is not only saddled with the responsibility of job creation but also wealth creation.

“With creativity, innovation and willingness for hard work, you have no business with poverty.

“The agency also seeks to connect with international marketing to widen it and also trying to re-orient the mindsets of citizens so to make them useful, creative in the society.”

‘’Knowledge is the key to unlock entrepreneurship,” he said.

He said that success “is not bed of roses’’, adding that one needed to be hard working and a risk taker to achieve success.

Ezirigwe urged the participants to be available to help others and be helped.

The Tide source reports that 300 people were trained on different entrepreneurship and ICT programmes.

The programmes featured in the training is idea pitch, design thinking, pre-investment, production development among others.

Meanwhile, the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has said it would host a One-Stop-Shop platform for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to interface with relevant government agencies for easy business establishments.