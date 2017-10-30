NFF VP Sues For Peace In Ekiti

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last Saturday in Ado-Ekiti appealed to all Ekiti football stakeholders to desist from acts capable of destroying the State Association’s activities and embrace peace.

The First Vice-President of the Federation, Seyi Akinwumi, made the appeal during a meeting with football stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti.

He said most of the conflict that often occured between the Chairmen of Football Associations and their board members were simply caused by envy and lack of transparency among them.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is not happy with the poor attitude of some stakeholders who have decided to oppose the development of football in the state.

“I appealed to all those who are angry with the current board members of Ekiti State Football Association to submit their petitions to me and I will take the necessary action,’’ Akinwumi said.

He said for football to be developed and be well recognised in Ekiti, all the football stakeholders must be in harmony.

The NFF First Vice-President, however, thanked the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Ekiti State Chapter for assisting the State Football Association to promote its activities.

He charged the SWAN members to help promote the forthcoming Oodua Football League.

Tidesports source gathered that the league would involve all teams in the South-West states.