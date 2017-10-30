Netherlands-Based Omidiji Desires To Play For Falcons

A Netherlands-based soccer player, Sophia Omidiji says her dream is to play for Nigeria’s senior female team, the Super Falcons.

Omidiji told newsmen in Abuja that she was optimistic that her abilities would earn her a place in the national team.

Tidesports source gathered that 20-year-old Omijidi was born in Las Vegas, United States and was adopted as an infant by a Nigerian father, who hails from Ogun.

The player was earlier invited to the camp of Nigeria’s U-20 side Falconets ahead of a 2016 World Cup qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo.

She plays for Dutch’s topflight side S. B. V Excelsior in Rotterdam.

The forward had earlier played for KAA Gent in the Belgium Division I, where she scored 18 goals with 12 assists in 20 games.

According to her, it is always a privilege and honour to represent one’s fatherland.

“It has always been my dream to be able to contribute my quota and bring joy to our people in the form of lifting the World Cup with the Super Falcons. Then I will be fulfilled.

“I also think my abilities will give me a good chance in the team and playing for Excelsior is an opportunity to learn from great coaches in Eredivisie league, the highest league in the Netherlands,” she said.

The player said she was currently studying as well as playing football.

“In January, I will be obtaining an Associate degree. This is to show others that you can be a professional and get a degree.

“I believe in myself, trust my abilities and know that by God’s Grace I will accomplish my goals.

“I have a strong team behind me; my family and my managers Temple Management Company (TMC), so I just focus on developing myself,” she added.

TMC is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.