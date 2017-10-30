Mainagate: NANS Gives Buhari Seven Days To Sack Officials …I Will Open Can Of Worms Against Cabal – Maina

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the immediate suspension of those suspected of complicity in reinstating the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, back to the civil service.

In a statement, yesterday in Abuja, NANS’s President, Chinonso Obasi said that such action would ensure a credible probe of all alleged parties in the scandal.

Maina had been a suspect over allegations of misappropriating N100billion in the administration of the pension funds while he presided over the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

According to Obasi, revelations emanating from government circles particularly in respect to breaches of service rules, insubordination, allegations and counter allegations are embarrassing.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was elected to clear Nigeria of corruption and impunity; hence a case of such magnitude should be taken seriously.

“Just recently, a mind boggling revelation was made of how Maina was smuggled back to the civil service after almost five years of abscondment.

“The elevation of Maina from deputy director to a director at the Interior Ministry with evidence of official exchange of correspondence amongst many government officials is nothing but an attempt to ridicule the public image and psyche of Nigerians and the civil service system.

“As advocates of sane and corrupt free Nigeria, we make bold to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to swiftly suspend all heads of commission, extra ministerial departments and ministries involved in this sour saga.’’

The NANS president said it had become imperative for Buhari to rid his administration of those who were making mockery of his commitment to fight corruption.

He said the police and the anti-graft agencies should do all they could to bring Maina to answer to the allegations and to shed light on how and why he returned to the civil service he absconded from over four years ago.

“We insist that same measures taken by the Presidency in the cases involving the suspended secretary to the government of the federation and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency be meted out to everyone involved in the Mainagate.

“This case should be diligently probed and prosecuted and the report should not be swept under the carpet.

“To this end, we hereby issue a 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to act and do so with highest sense of sincerity regardless of those involved and their closeness to the corridor of power,’’ he said.

Obasi said that if no action was taken at the expiration of the ultimatum, Nigerian students would be left with no option than to organise a nationwide mass action.

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, threatened yesterday to open a can of worms and implicate what he called a cabal in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Disclosing Maina’s position in a statement, his family said that he was invited to join the Buhari government.

“It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina ‘s reform put a stop to fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board and the Nigerian Police Pension Board. Perhaps it is his noble effort that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its change agenda,” the family said.

Maina was sacked in 2013 for his involvement in a N100 billion pension scam. He later turned down summonses from authorities before fleeing the country.

But Maina reappeared in the country as a deputy director in the Ministry of Interior.

Following public outcry, Buhari recently ordered Maina’s sacking and probe into how he returned into the country and was posted to the ministry.

But yesterday, the family of Maina came to his defence, saying he was in possession of facts capable of exposing the cabal after him.

In a statement by a member of the family, Aliyu Maina, he stated that Maina was not a fraudster, but a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into the Nigerian pension scheme, as the reform under him averted fraudulent withdrawal and syphoning of pension funds.

The statement reads: “You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both social, electronic and print media . where our brother, father and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabal has gone to the extent of marking our house in red paints with an inscription of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The entire family of Abdullahi Maina hereby categorically states that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of F.C.T and other state capitals.

“We are aware that all this act of calumny is not targeted against Abdulrasheed Maina but the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Office of the Attorney General.”

The family said it had contacted its solicitors and instructed them to act. “We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of so many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigeria populace, which he will disclose soonest. One must ask whether it is an offence for somebody to serve his father’s land faithfully,” the statement concluded.