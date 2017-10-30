‘Healthy Society, Key To Wealthy State’ …As Banigo Felicitates With Dame Patience Jonathan

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration’s commitment to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers people was unequivocal.

Banigo disclosed this during the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Medical and Surgical Outreach Programme at the General Hospital Degema to celebrate the 2017 NMA, Rivers Physicians Week.

Represented by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Degema Local Government Council, Mrs. Okorite Carrie Adiele, Banigo said government has invested heavily in the health sector because of its belief that a healthy society ultimately translates to a wealthy society.

She said the Wike-led administration has revived secondary health care, which was hitherto left to decay and strengthened routine immunization services, which have translated to impressive indices, noting that the well being of the Rivers people is a top priority of the NEW Rivers Vision Powered by the visioner himself, Governor Nyesom Wike.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, who thanked the NMA for partnering with the Rivers State Government to provide the free medical programme, said his ministry allowed the NMA to use its facilities because they have been tested and trusted over the years.

He said henceforth, all organizations willing to carry out medical outreach programmes must seek and get the necessary approval from the state Ministry of Health before embarking on such programmes to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of the Rivers people.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Rivers State Branch of the NMA, Dr. Datonye Alasia said as part of the celebration of the Physician’s Week annually, his association usually carries out medical missions.

He said this year the NMA decided to come to Degema and expanded the scope of the medical outreach by including surgeries, eye care, dental services, general check for cardio vascular diseases and other medical checks.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with Dame Ibifaka Patience Jonathan, wife of the immediate past President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan as she celebrates her birthday.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described Dame Jonathan as a courageous woman and a proud daughter of the Niger Delta, who has continued to contribute towards the socio-economic and political development of Rivers State.

She said “as the First Lady of Nigeria, Mama Peace as she is fondly called, gave Nigerian women a sense of belonging by being a strong advocate of the rights of women through, her vigorous pursuit of the affirmative action which translated to more women holding greater positions of trust in the country”.

Banigo said despite being hounded by detractors and political opponents’ Mama Peace has continued to demonstrate a rare courage in the face of tyranny.

While wishing Dame Patience Jonathan many happy returns, Banigo prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep her in good health.