FG Disburses N229.6m CCT Fund In Jigawa

The Federal Government says it has disbursed N229, 640,000 million to 22,962 women considered to be poor and vulnerable in Jigawa State, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

The Head of Media and Publicly, Jigawa office of the Federal Government’s Special Intervention Program (SIP), Malam Nura Sani, said this to newsmen in Dutse.

Sani said that the fund was disbursed to the beneficiaries in nine local government areas of the state: Auyo, Guri, Gwiwa, Jahun, Kaugama, Kiyawa Miga, Roni and Taura.

He explained that the beneficiaries were selected from three political wards of the benefiting local government areas, considered to be the poorest of the poor.

According to him the nine councils represent the first batch for the take-off of the programme being 30 per cent of the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 15 more councils will also benefit from the programme.

The Tide reports that CCT scheme was introduced by the Federal Government to tackle poverty among Nigerians.

CCT programmes are aimed at reducing poverty by making welfare programmes conditional upon the receivers’ actions.

In the programme, the government transfers the money to persons who meet certain criteria, include enrolling children into public schools, getting regular check-ups at the doctor’s office.

CCTs seek to break the cycle of poverty in the country through the development of human capital.