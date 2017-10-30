Don Wants FG To Revive Moribund Industries

A lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Dr Chinyere Ndubuisi has urged the Federal Government to revive ceramic and textile industries, to increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“There are so many ways art can help the economy. It can create employment, generate funds and also serve as tourism,’’ he told newsmen in Lagos.

Ndubuisi, Head of Fine Arts Department, noted that the government had limited art, saying more attention should be paid to the industry.

She said there were so many ways the art industry could help the economy through huge financial income, international collaboration and job creation.

She said the government had also paid little or no attention to the sector, but gave preference to agriculture, oil and gas and mining.

She said that Nigerians continued to patronise imported products, thereby limiting the economic growth of the country.

She said all over the world Nigerian fabrics and ceramics were valued, lacked government support.

“Art is all encompassing, it is functional and decorating.

“I make students to understand that any course they want to study, if they have art background, they will be the best because art is all about creativity.

“There are so many ways art can help the economy; it can create employment, generate funds and also serve as tourism.

“Today, a very big ceramics industry in Umuahia, Abia State is no longer in existence and same goes to the major textile companies.

“We are importing everything; we import cups, plates, breakables and unbreakable.

“Ceramics alone which is a form of functional art can generate billions in both local and foreign currency.

“There is nobody that does not use ceramics every day. There is no day people don’t use it in their homes.

“Our people in Nigeria are busy patronising foreign products and growing foreign economy in the process.

The HOD said the country had one of the best fabrics in the world, adding that a big market was waiting for it to explore.

“Most textile mills in the country are dead today; the quality of the few are not up to international standard.

“If the government invests in the textile industry, there is a lot to gain; aside the job opportunity for the unemployed youths, we will generate more than enough and even export.

“Nigerian fabric is one of the most wanted in the world.

“Anywhere you go, people like our colours, our design and outfits.

“If we produce the textile to meet requirements, then we are good to go, we can earn foreign currency for the country.

“Our textile mills are all gone, the ceramics industries are not there and these are industries that will generate income for the country.

“The art industry can generate as much as the oil and gas industry,’’ she said.

She urged government to support tertiary institutions to develop equipment and produce manpower that would address the challenges in the sector. (NAN)