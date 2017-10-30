Diversify Economy From Oil – NOA Boss

As part of measures to promote sustainable economic development in the country, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has called for the diversification of the economy from oil.

Abari disclosed this while addressing stakeholders in Port Harcourt, during a one-day peace sensitisation campaign tagged “Building a People of Peace”.

The NOA boss hinted that global realities presuppose that Nigeria must not continue to depend on a monolithic oil economy but take advantage of its other economic potentials for development.

He emphasised the need for the country to embrace agriculture to its fullest by exploring all potentials in the agricultural sector.

He explained that the various parts of the country are blessed with comparative economic advantage such as arable land and rivers.

Apart from agriculture, Abari said Nigeria’s cultural potentials could also be fully tapped for foreign earning as the country is blessed with diverse rich culture.

He called on youths to also embrace ICT and develop their skills capacity to make themselves employers of labour.

He emphasised that global attention has been shifted from oil, stating that Nigeria must key into the paradigm shift to avoid being caught up in an economic web in the future.

He further explained that the peace advocacy campaign was ongoing nationwide to resuscitate national core values and promote unity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

Taneh Beemene