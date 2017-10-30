C’River Police Parade 72 Suspects, Recover Ammunition

The Cross River State Police Command has paraded 72 criminal suspects for various offences including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, internet fraud amongst others in Calabar.

Parading the suspects at Police headquarters in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa said his men also recovered 116 guns including two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG),537 live cartridges and cash.

He said eight people were arrested for murder while 28 others were arrested for armed robbery, four for kidnapping while 32 others were arrested for sundry crimes including, rape, defilement and cultism.

His words, “We recovered 80 locally made pistols, two G3 rifles,AK47 ,537 live cartridges, N800,000, a Toyota Carina among others.”

“It is the command’s determination to squarely surmount the daunting security challenges across the state which is the tourism hub of the federation, especially as we are approaching the yuletide period.

“There is no doubt that Cross River State Police Command has made tremendous achievement in crime fighting, prevention and control as well as maintenance of law and order within the period under review.

“We couldn’t have done this without the effort of the media and the general public and we are still appealing with the stakeholder to cooperate with us to make more progress,” he stated.

One of the murder suspects, Obiugo Nnoli who took his lover to a hotel and she died in mysterious circumstance said that he was only trying to secure a loan and their meeting was only to discuss modalities for him to get her the loan.

He said, “I have known Elizabeth for about five years and I only want to secure a loan from LAPO Microfinance Bank before she suddenly collapsed in the hotel room.”

It was however gathered that the deceased (Elizabeth Friday)was alleged to be three months pregnant and died during sex rump with her lover (Obiugo Nnoli), a married man whose wife was also alleged to be five months pregnant.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar