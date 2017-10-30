Commissioner Orders Mechanics, Traders To Quit Sports Complex

In a bid to keep Port Harcourt City clean, the Rivers State Commis-sioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye has directed mechanics and traders around Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road to vacate within three days.

Hon. Iyaye gave the directive while inspecting the sports complex on Thursday, saying that the business activities going on at that Bernard Carr Street, the back gate of the complex was defacing the area and constituting environmental pollution because of dirt generated by the traders, mechanics and other business people around the environment .

The commissioner gave the people three days to clean and vacate the area, adding that the state government has spent huge amount of money to ensure that the environment is clean.

In his reaction, the chairman of the mechanics association in the area, Omoniji Adeniji promised to abide by the directive given to them, adding that they will support government to achieve its aims and objectives.

The Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, is the venue scheduled to host the forthcoming African Wrestling Championship, February next year.

Tonye Orabere