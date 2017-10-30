Commissioner Charges Firms On CSR

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya has called on International oil companies operating in the state to be committed to their corporate social responsibilities toward their host communities.

The commissioner who gave the charge during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt last weekend said, commitment on the part of the international oil companies (IOCs) and other corporate organisation’s toward their corporate social responsibilities will avert conflict and build mutual trust among the corporate partners”. She hinted that international best practices stipulate that any agreement reached with host communities should be adhered to without fundamental breaches.

According to the commissioner, lack of fulfillments of such agreement and other shortcomings are responsible for the braiding crisis among some multinational and their host communities.

Using Ogoni, as a case study, she pointed out that “if shell had not glossed over its responsibilities toward the development of Ogoni, the area, which resulted to colossal damage to the Ogoni environment, would have been avoided.

She however disclosed that there is a high level of understanding in terms of IOCs host community relations, as “communities now take congisance of their benefits while the IOCs have also realised their shortcomings, and are working towards a more harmonious relationship with their host communities”.

Prof Konya also continued against the abuse of the natural environment and called for regulation on clean up of the environment .

Taneh Beemene