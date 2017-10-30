Climate Change: ‘Africa May Lose 180m People By 2100’

African Women under the aegis of African Women Uniting for Energy Food And Climate Change have said that the current trend on climate change, if not checked may lead to the premature death of over 180 million Africans in the contiment by 2100.

This was contained in a publication titled; “African Women Unite Against Destructive Resources Extraction” a copy made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

The report blamed climate change for the rising sea level, increasing rate of erosion, drought and water scarcity across the continent.

It described women as the greatest causalities of climate change, as rising sea level is having negative impacts on the forest lakes, seas and agricultural land.

“Rising sea level, all of which have negative impacts on the forests, lakes seas and land that women depend upon for their productive activities and residential life.

“And it is women, because of the patriarchal -capitalist division of labour and our greater responsibility for agricultural production and other domestic activities,” the women said.

The report also blamed the increasing trend in climate change on the failures of the convention on climate change conference of the parties (cop) to deliver binding agreements for emission reduction.

“The failure is mainly due to the rich countries that carry historical liability for a looming climate change catastrophe.

The women also called for a reduction in the exploration and exploitation of fossil fuel, stressing that this is not only contributing to the pollution of the environment but has led to the militarization of communities and societies in the country.

“Our governments and economic elite work hand in hand with transnational capital to exploit our planetary wealth for profit.

“This also leads to the militarization of our communities and societies as the politicians deploy the police and military against those resisting the theft of our land and the destruction of our eco-systems and livelihood”.

It said that women across Africa are reporting more of sexual harassment, bodily strip and searches and rape by security men of the state as well private security firms of multi-national corporations “poor communities and women carry the negative impacts of energy production, yet we do not enjoy its benefit.

“Transmission lines carry energy from major hydro dams and coal fired power stations past communities to the energy corporations, mining companies, smellers and industries in the global north and parts of the south” it said without even thinking of extending electricity to host communities, Reacting to the publication in a telephone interview with The Tide, the Executive Director of Women Initiative on Climate Change, Miss Emem Okon said that a lot of pressures have been brought on member nations of the united nations since 2016 to adopt a friendly attitude towards climate change.

Okon also said that the Kebet kache women Development Centre has also embarked on climate change awareness campaigns across the Niger Delta.

She said that the campaign has been done in Erema”, River state Ughelli Delta State and Ibeno in Akwa-Ibom State, adding that the campaign was to bring pressure to on the Nigerian Government to implement policies that well reduce the impacts of fossil fuel emission on the environment.