Church Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment

The Bishop, Samuel Elenwo Anglican Church, Rumuokwuta Parish, Diocese of Niger Delta North has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike over the appointment of one of its member, Hon Emeka Onowu as a commissioner in Rivers State. In a statement signed by the Vica of the Church, Rev Gideon Otuawaji and Secretary, Mr Uchenna Unamba, the church described Hon Onowu as a hardworking, God-fearing person with passion for service, adding that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the service of the state.

The statement which commended Governor Wike over his developmental strides in Rivers State, described the Rivers State Governor as “a man endowed with progressive talents and potentials to move the state forward”.

The statement pointed out that Governor Wike’s quality projects and commitment to peace and development in Rivers State were clear testimonies of his visionary leadership, and prayed God to increase his wisdom and understanding to continually serve the state.

“As a distinguished Nigerian and astute manager of men and resources, Governor Wike has impacted positively on the lives of the people. We are proud to identify with your boldness, courage and purposeful leadership”.

The church called on Christians in the state to always pray for the Wike-led government to enable the Governor achieve the mandate of developing the state. The statement also described Rivers State as well- endowed by God in terms of natural and human potentials, and advocated for peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness among the people, stressing that, “the state’s potentials for sustainable economic development and greatness lie with the people”.

Taneh Beemene