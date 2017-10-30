Buhari Requests Senate’s Approval For 2018-2020 MTEF

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the 2018-2020 Medium-Term ‘Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for consideration and subsequent approval.
In a letter read at Thursday’s plenary, by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari said the Medium-Term ‘Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper were prepared against the backdrop of a generally adverse global economic uncertainty as well as fiscal challenges and recovery in the domestic economy.
Buhari explained that this was to ensure that planned spending was set at prudent and sustainable levels and consistent with government’s overall developmental objectives and inclusive growth.
It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council in August had approved the 2018-2020 medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) and the fiscal strategy paper (FSP).
