Zimbabwe’s Charamba Expresses Delight At WAG Tour

Tongoona Charamba last Wednesday in Abuja said he was really delighted at making his debut at the West Africa Golf Tour, the Masters, which got underway yesterday.

Tidesports source gathered that seven Zimbabweans were as at Wednesday set to play at the tournament.

Charamba is joined by five debuting compatriots, following in the steps of Visitor Mapwanya who made his debut in the Tour in February.

Mapwanya had also gone on to win the B & E tournament in July in Abuja.

He would therefore be looking to claim a second West Africa Golf Tour title on a familiar hunting ground.

The tournament began yesterday, ( Thursday) will end on Sunday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Charamba said making his debut at the tour was delightful, adding that he was looking forward to a good golfing experience in Abuja.

“I love playing golf courses which allow me to have fun and use my driver and cut corners,” he said.

“Just from my little practice today (Wednesday), it feels like this course was built for me. I think the architect had me in mind.’’

Charamba was the third black golfer to win on the Sunshine Tour circuit after clinching the SAA Pro-Am Invitational at Kempton Park Golf Club in 2006.

“It feels fantastic after all that happened there and I am hopeful I can repeat the same feat here in Abuja,” he said.