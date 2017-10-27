RSG Ready To Host Wrestling Championship, Inspect Facilities

Rivers State Government has re-enforced its preparedness to host the African Wrestling Championship scheduled for February next year by putting facilities for the championship in good shape.

Commissioner for sports in the state, Hon. Boma Iyaye gave assurance when he led the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to inspect facilities at Alfred Diete Spiff sports complex, Moscow road, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Hon. Iyaye who is also the chairman of LOC of the event said following the facilities on ground and the level of work done at the sports complex shows that government is fully ready to host a successful championship.

Also speaking the occasion the president of Wrestling Federation of Nigeria, Daniel Igali who is also a member of the LOC also expressing satisfaction over the level of work done, saying that the facilities seen on ground adequate to host the championship.

The director stadia authority, Sunday Nwaka, conducted the LOC round the sports complex, where he show them the already finished changing room, countries lockers room, weighing room, warm up room, Press centre , main bowl etc.

Tonye Orabere