Rivers Holds Sanitation Exercise, ‘Morrow …No Restriction Of Movement – RIWAMA

This month’s sanitation exercise instituted by the Rivers State Government will hold tomorrow, across the 23 local government areas of the State from 7am to 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah, who announced the sanitation exercise in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, however, said there will be no restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise. He appealed to all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to participate fully in the sanitation exercise.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organisations) to make available their trucks for the evacuation of waste that would be generated as a result of the sanitation exercise.

While urging the people of the State to support Governor NyesomWike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro Obuah reiterated the uncompromised commitment of the Agency in making Port Harcourt regain its garden city status as well as having a healthy and clean State for the citizenry.

“Remember”, it is your moral and civic responsibility to clean your environment in keeping the State clean,” the statement said.