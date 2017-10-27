Nigeria, Indonesia Set To Strengthen Economic Ties

Nigeria and Indonesia will work together to increase the level of economic cooperation between both countries, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said last Tuesday.

Osinbajo said this at a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Vice President, Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) beneficial ownership transparency conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This was announced in a statement in Abuja, signed by Mr Laolu Akande, Spokesperson to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, made available to The Tide source in Abuja.

Nigeria is open for business and more investment, the vice president noted, while referring to his meeting with members of the Indonesian chamber of commerce.

“We are looking forward to more Indonesian investments, especially in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, trying to exploit our local raw materials,’’ Osinbajo said.

He said that the Buhari administration had implemented reforms that made the Nigerian business environment more favourable.

Earlier, Kalla said his country was also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.

The Nigerian vice president expressed appreciation to Indonesian and President Joko Widodo.

Other issues discussed by both vice presidents included how both countries could collaborate more in agriculture, agro-allied sector and also in palm oil research and production.