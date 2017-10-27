Mrs Wike Hails FIDA’s Humanitarian Posture

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has commended the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) for the services they are rendering to humanity.

Justice Nyesom-Wike gave this commendation during the opening ceremony of the 2017 International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Week/Annual General and Pre-Convention Meeting, in Port Harcourt.

According to the wife of the state chief executive, who labelled FIDA members as Angels, FIDA has over the years given hope and succour to the less privileged and vulnerable in the society, especially women and children. She called on FIDA members from States where the Child Rights Act has not been domesticated to work with relevant agencies to domesticate it.

In her keynote address on the theme: “Economic Empowerment of Women, Under the Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017 to 2020”, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said studies have shown all over the world, that women’s economic empowerment was a pre-requisite for sustainable development and pro-poor growth.

Banigo, who said women experience inequalities and discrimination in different ways, disclosed that “women’s economic empowerment cannot be achieved unless the most marginalized women in society experience transformation in their lives”.

According to her, investing in women and girls has a multiplier effect on productivity, efficiency and sustained economic growth.

“If the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020 is going to work, it is needful to take cognizance of greater and deliberate investments in women and girls”, she said.

She advocated for more women in positions of leadership to bring balance and accountability into the evolving world where they can exercise power over economic decisions.

Banigo said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration was aware of the fact education was all about excellence, and that educating girls was one of the most powerful tools for women empowerment because it provides them with the knowledge, skills, and self-confidence they need to seek out economic opportunities.

“This is why the government has deliberately invested hugely in the education sector to better the lot of the Rivers people,” Banigo said.

Welcoming the participants, the Country Vice President/National President, FIDA Nigeria, Mrs. Inime Aguma said FIDA believes in working with relevant stakeholders in tackling problems that women and children face in Nigeria.

She noted that there was a need to channel efforts towards empowerment of women and children to fit into the plan of government.