Media Chief Tasks RSG On ICT Centres

By King Onunwor -
The Rivers State Government has been urged to provide an up-to-date Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres across the 23 local government areas of the state in order to encourage ICT development among the people.
The General  Manager, Avi Media Concept, Mr Tunde Godwins said this in an interview  with newsmen last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
He said that it would also enable young people to develop interest in Information and Technology (IT) exercise, as it is obtainable in other areas.
Godwins pointed out that more people now had interest in sports due to availability of its facilities at every corner in the rural areas.
According to the media chief, such would also aid in redirecting the minds of the young ones to more meaningful projects.
He further noted that ICT has come to stay, urging the government and the people to key into the projects.
Godwins, who also doubles as a public affairs expert, said that most countries of the world have since shifted  their attention to the ICT world, hinting that it would soon replace both the sports and oil sectors.
He explained how youths in the rural areas would benefit and be controlled when they have access to current ICT training centres, following its time-consuming nature.
The ICT guru, was of the view that it would be difficult for anyone with strong ICT/IT background to be involved in crime on how to go about the project, he said that the government could partner some software developers like google in establishing the project based on partnership.
He solicited for the involvement of the multinationals in the state in the initiatives, since most MNCs have foreign  background.
Earlier, he has called on the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to visit the ICT centre at Aba/Port Harcourt express way and unmask the reasons behind its continuous closure.

