Group Trains 300 Participants On ICT

Enspire Incubator, an Abuja-based technological hub last Tuesday began the training of 300 participants in entrepreneurship and Information, Communication Technology skills for the nation’s development and economic self reliance.

The Coordinating Assistant of the group Ms Ann Ahmadu, said the training was a three-day ecosystem development learning initiative to improve entrepreneurship skills among investors, innovators and industrialists in Abuja.

The programme known as Ignition Week, had its theme: ”Launching Your Start-up’.

According to her, entrepreneurship is the key to economic growth.

“The whole idea about the programme is to get people interested in being entrepreneurs, we also encourage start-ups to come and learn as well as business owners.”

“We are training about 300 participants and the initiative will target the extended community of successful freelancers, start-ups, entrepreneurship support organisations and policy drivers.

“The event will feature capacity development fora with workshops, seminars which will enhance collaborations and value creation opportunities arising from the ecosystem in Nigeria.

“It is a platform to improve collaboration, knowledge sharing, partnerships among innovation hubs in the country and promote incubation, advisory services to young entrepreneurs.

“It will also increase access to information on products and services that enable start-ups, validation and scaling for young entrepreneurs,” she said.

Ahmadu, however, decried that the country was not on the path to fully developing the technology sector and entrepreneurship, adding that the quest for white collar jobs was still prevalent among citizens.

She said that there was need to include entrepreneurship programme in school curriculums to encourage individuals from the basics.

“When we talk about entrepreneurship, a lot of people are not interested, they still believe in white collar jobs.

“We are trying to encourage people not to be dependent on white collar jobs, there is need for people to be financially independent and own their own business.

“The government should try to fit entrepreneurship programmes in primary, secondary schools and it will build people up to be interested.