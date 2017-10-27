Foreign Investments: Osinbajo Canvasses Reposition Of Africa’s Economy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Africa to reposition its economy in the direction that will attractive investors because investment depends on the advantages derivable.

Osinbajo made the call while interacting with a committee of African Ambassadors to Indonesia led by the dean of the group, Ms Alice Mageza of Zimbabwe, on the sideline of his two-day working visit to Jakarta.

The Ambassadors include those of Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mozambique, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia.

Spokesperson to the Vice President on Media and Publicity Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide source on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement quoted Osinbajo as saying that Africa’s indices of having the lowest integration statistics as well as the lowest GDP ratio can only be reversed by preparing the continent for quality investments that will benefit the people.

The vice president, who was responding to questions from the Ambassadors on the future of Africa’s economic prosperity, said, “the quality and quantum of potential investors in Africa is huge.

“But that the way that such investments will go will depend on the advantages that the investors get from investing in such economies.

“We in Africa must prepare our economies in that direction that attracts such huge and qualitative investments. It is for us to push and we must push:, he said.

On the kinds of investments that Africa desires, Osinbajo said Africa must focus on the manufacturing sector.

He noted: “the most important thing for Africa is that whoever wants to invest in our countries should start in manufacturing.’’

He, however, urged African diplomats in Indonesia to work together in the quest for attracting investment opportunities to Africa.

Osinbajo said, “if you negotiate together, it is probably going to be more effective than if we negotiate separately.’’

Earlier, Vice President met with Indonesian business leaders under the auspices of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he stressed the need for Indonesian companies to increase their investment portfolios in Nigeria.

“Nigeria would like to see more Indonesian companies invest in the manufacturing sector even though there are quite a few activities going on in Nigeria; there is also room for more collaboration and cooperation.

“The opportunities in the various sectors comprising oil and gas, manufacturing are huge because the major incentive lies in the market, the Nigerian and the West African markets.’’

Giving an overview of ongoing projects in Nigeria and collaborations between Indonesian and Nigerian businesses, Osinbajo said Nigeria would need a rolling stock in its railway revitalisation project.

He outlined the various incentives given by the Federal Government to attract investors into Nigeria as government’s efforts at increasing foreign exchange availability through the NIFEX market.

Others he said include approval of pioneer status for some category of companies to enjoy a range of incentives; establishment of special economic zones; initiatives to increase foreign exchange availability and opening up of marginal fields.

Earlier, some members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry also expressed concern about the declining value of the Indonesia-Nigeria trade which currently stands at $1.70 billion dollars from $3.18 billion in 2012.

The chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Rosan Roeslani said, “being the 15th largest economy in the world, Indonesia through its investors is desirous of increasing its portfolios to levels that justify Nigeria’s position as the country’s biggest trading partner in Africa.’’

He said Osinbajo’s visit to Indonesia and meeting with the business leaders are strong indications that Nigeria is ready to take her pride of place among Indonesia’s biggest trading partners in the world.