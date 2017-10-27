Femi Kuti Fears For Nigerian Music …As Actress Flays Quality Of Songs

Legendary Afrobeat icon, Femi Anikulapo Kuti has expressed fears for the future of the music industry in Nigeria as he predicted that there will be chaos in the industry if musicians keep going after fame and wealth.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Femi noted that the music industry may experience a down turn because everybody is joining music for the wrong reasons. “We must insist to teach our children music properly otherwise there would be pandemonium in the industry”, he said

Meanwhile, On Air Personality (OAP) and actress, Omotunde Adebowale popularly known as Lolo I, has stated that songs of new generation artistes when compared with that of Nigerian music legends like Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Sunny Ade are meaningless.

According to her, 97 percent of the songs released today do not pass a message and are not children friendly, she said. “I am not sure if we are passing any message because if you are looking at the kind of music, what will you say you are buying?

“It is not like everybody talks crap, but 97 percent of it has no meaning. Bangdadadang what does that mean? It does not have any meaning. You know wo, it is just play and we are just having fun. It is not like the message of yester years where you listen to Obenezer Obey, Sunny Ade. They had depth, even though we have people in this generation that are doing conscious music”.

“Fela was a great advocate. He did a lot of social and impacting music, but in this generation, I am not sure”, she said.

The lawyer turned radio presenter has acted in Adaku in the TV series, Jenifa’s diary.