FAAN To Check Airports’ Land Encroachment

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is putting in place proper formulated policy with a view to collaborating with state governments on the encroachment on airport land across the country.

Managing Director of FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma in a statement through the Head, Corporate Affairs of the authority, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said that residential and commercial developments are going on around airports in Nigeria without the permission and supervision of relevant authorities.

Dunoma in the statement posited that the protection of airports land would allow for development that meets international standards and free obstructions.

“We are proposing the protection of airports land because this is the best forum, channel and time to talk about it.

The land allocated for development of the airports all over the country was done by states to the Federal Government and FAAN is the custodian of the land.

“In almost all the states, there are encroachment on these lands for the simple reason that airports development takes several years and this gives the public the signal that there is no development.

“We are collaborating with the states in order to bring the right development around the airports and to control the development around airports in the country.

“The developments are to be complimentary to the airports operations so that we do not have conflicts of interest with the kind of development we are going to get at the airport,” the FAAN boss stated.

Dunoma stated that the collaboration would also focus on the specification of building around the airports in terms of approved height and designs.

Corlins Walter