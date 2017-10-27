FA Urges Govt To Constitute MGT Board

Chairman of Ondo State Football Association (FA), Dele Ajayi, last Wednesday advised the state government to put in place now a management board for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA).

Ajayi, while speaking to newsmen at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, said it was important this was done before the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season begins.

The Tidesports source reports that ODSFA is the agency in charge of Ondo State-owned NPFL clubside Sunshine Stars FC, as well as Rising Stars and Sunshine Queens.

“Government needs to put in place a Chairman and a board so as to ensure early preparation for Sunshine Stars and other clubs under the agency.

“It is important to do so, so as to prevent Sunshine Stars FC from having a poor start to the season like it did in the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

“Government has to put a board in place so that we can start preparations before the new season, so as not to be running around in order to avoid relegation,” the Ondo State FA Chairman said.

Ajayi, who spoke during the opening ceremony of Sunday Olajide School Sports Competition, also urged the state government to build a befitting stadium for the state. On the competition, he encouraged parents to allow their wards to fully participate in the event.