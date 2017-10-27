Expert Tasks Business Operators On WTO Standards

An expert, Dr Alaba Olumuyiwa Bamidele has stressed the need for business operators in the country to apply the stipulated standards of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in their business engagements.

Bamide gave the hint while speaking as a guest lecturer, and facilitator at a two day sensitisation and awareness workshop organised by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in partnership with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as an international business regulatory organisation is poised to ensure global compliance to its standards.

The expert pointed out that it was imperative for Nigeria as a country to key into the policies on the WTO, to achieve the tenets of international practices.

He highlighted some key concepts in the WTO policies such as, detention test procedures, risk management, Border Agency Coorperation, among several others.

According to him, proper understanding and domestication of the WTO regulatory guidelines will help to promote transparency in business operation among Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAS) in the county.

He added that adherence to the WTO policies will remove old inefficiencies and enhance better service delivery in all sectors of the economy.

The workshop which centred on trade facilitation agreement, notification of World Trade Organisation was attended by staff of MDAS such as the Nigeria Immigration Services, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Ports Authority, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, among others.

Taneh Beemene