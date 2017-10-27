Enugu CP Cautions Students Against Social Vices

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam has emphasised the need for students to be law-abiding by shunning all negative tendencies and vices in order to become good leaders in the future.

Danmallam gave the advice in Enugu when he received executive members of the Student Union Government of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, at the police command headquarters.

According to him, youths are the leaders of tomorrow and as students, they are expected to be law abiding and avoid cult activities and other social vices.

He also urged them to always associate themselves with meaningful ventures that would serve the interest of their state or country since the youths constituted greater percentage of the population.

“Finally, I urge you all to remain focus in your studies as it is what brought you to the institution in the first place.

“I am assuring you that the state command will partner with students and youth-based organisations and other relevant bodies for a safe and secure state,’’ he assured.

The commissioner also distributed a flier containing the command’s distress call numbers and social media platforms to the students in order for them to join crime fighting and reporting within the state.

The leader of the delegation, Chiamaka Morah, appreciated the command’s efforts at reducing crime as well as leadership role of the commissioner which had improved security situation in the state and its environs.

Morah noted: “Enugu State remains the safest in Nigeria, hence the command emerging variously as the Most Outstanding Police Command in Nigeria’’.

High points of the occasion included exchange of souvenir in appreciation of the command as the Most Outstanding Command in Nigeria by the student body as well as the souvenir from the commissioner.