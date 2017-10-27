CRSG Seeks FG’s Approval For Oil Exploitation

Determined to turn around her economy as well as reposition it as an industrial hub in sub-Saharan Africa, Cross River State Government is seeking Federal Government’s approval to start the exploitation of its abundant oil and gas deposits.

Governor Ben Ayade made the request when he received the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani in company of Minister of State, Prof. Claudius Daramola during a courtesy visit to Government House, prior to the Ministry’s one-day investment summit held recently in Calabar.

According to him, “as a responsible government, we had to decide, even before we were sworn-in to begin the search for hydrocarbon and we are happy to report to you today that we have a letter before the President, backed by authentic report from a nuclear laboratory in Russia in partnership with the Ukrainian team that did the deep vision survey where those minerals are deposited requesting for discretional license from the Presidency for our oil company, Petrocross to start exploration and exploitation.

“We are not looking for money, just give us the license to find oil in our own Cross River Basin, partner with international corporations to exploit it. After all, hydrocarbon is getting old fashioned and in eight years from now, no one will talk about it,” the governor said.

Highlighting other investment opportunities in the state, Ayade disclosed: “As you bring your core investors to join us to create a presidential diversification, I want to draw your attention to the fact that Cross River State already has an amalgam of industries and opportunities which profile we have already prepared and waiting for investors.”

The Governor further disclosed: “We have a large portfolio of investment opportunities in Cross River State. We have great potentials in almost every aspect, from industry to agriculture.”

Speaking while declaring open a one-day Investment Summit organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Ayade also disclosed that the state was willing to take over the dualisation of major entry points of federal roads into the state capital, stretching from Tinapa junction to Odukpani with an interchange.

He announced that “the design for the new road and an aesthetically designed interchange was completed and already dispatched to Abuja. I trust the Minister of Niger Delta, our son will ensure that it gets the necessary attention over there for approval.

I am happy to hear from the Minister that finally, our memo is receiving Presidential attention.”

On his part the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, said the aim of the summit was to get all the stakeholders in the development circle on a single track to synergise and galvanise ideas that will foster rapid development of the zone.

He called on investors to take advantage of the business friendly climate in the state and identify possible areas of collaboration, assuring that the Federal Government was ready to support genuine investors who pitch their tents in the region, particularly, those that will touch on the lives of ordinary citizens.

While calling on investors to quickly identify areas of partnership with the state as the Federal Government through its various financial institutions is ready to support them, Usani added: “Please be committed because Cross River is peaceful and stable for you to invest.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar