Anambra Polls: Guber Candidate Cautions Against Money Inducement

The candidate of African Peoples Party (APP) in the November 18 Anambra State Governorship election, Mr Chris Nweke has urged the electorate to shun monetary inducement in their voting decisions.

Nweke told newsmen in Awka that big parties were polluting the political space with display of so much money.

He said that he would win the election in spite of his underdog status, noting that neither money nor god-father syndrome but practicable manifestos would decide the election.

Nweke said he had a well-articulated programme for the development of the state, adding that he was not into politics to make money but to work for the interest and development of the state.

The candidate appealed to the electorate to ignore his rivals who had no people-oriented programmes and deceived people with money to vote for APP for good dividends of democracy.

“I represent a new hope in surmounting these hurdles against development and have resolved to match my opponents with my political goodwill.

“I will also channel all efforts and resources towards re-orientating and grooming our people, especially youths to work for progress of our state.

“The electorate should be focused, look into the antecedent of the governorship candidates, identify and judge among them who have the charisma to take Anambra to the next level.

“They should not look at money used to induce voters during the election, they should vote wisely for our state to be better,” Nweke said.

He said the education sector would be improved and strengthened with adequate funding and qualified personnel.

The candidate added that his administration would stick by the internationally agreed standard of 26 per cent allocation to education.

The APP candidate said that if elected, he would announce free and compulsory education for all children from the cradle to JSS 3 class.

Nweke urged the people to support and vote him as a governor to realise his ambition of building a peaceful and prosperous state.