RVHA Tasks Oil Firms On CSR …As Saro-Wiwa Poly Bill Scales 2nd Reading

The Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday, charged oil firms to improve on their Corporate Social Responsibility activities as a way of reducing communal tension and unemployment.

The charge of the House follows the presentation of the Committee Report on the protest by communities hosting operations of the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR) by the Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bipi.

Four communities in Ahoada-East, Emohua and Abua/Odual local government areas had petitioned the House over the continued application of an expired Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) since 2004, by NDPR.

After the committee report was debated on the floor, it was resolved, among the 19 recommendations that NDPR should enter into a fresh MoU with the communities under the supervision of the state Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, after taking voice votes that approved the committee report, among other resolutions, emphasized that the needs of the communities be reflected in the new MoU.

Ibani remarked, ‘these are issues that the National Assembly should look into. These issues touch on the existence of Niger Delta people, so, the law should be able to protect the ordinary citizens”.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, Edison Ehie of Ahoada East, Christian Ahiakwo representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, and Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor Constituency 11, were among members who threw their support behind what they described as a “comprehensive report”.

While Ehie sought that all prayers from the report are adopted, Amawehule harped on the need for recommendations 2 and 4, among others, to be studied in-depth to give balance to the parties involved.

Ahiakwo insisted that in the new MoU, a community-based trustee be included to work independently from the main company board of management.

The Chairman of the Public Complaints Committee that compiled the report, Bipi told newsmen shortly after that the committee was satisfied with the outcome the report.

“I am very happy that we have been able to resolve the matter, at least, all parties are satisfied”.

Earlier, the House committed to committee stage the bill seeking to repeal the Kenule Benson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Law of 2017 after the bill scaled second reading.

Ibani, shortly before the bill was sent to the committee stage, stated that the school will benefit a lot.

He said, “The bill seeks to achieve higher quality technical education for our people”.

The speaker, who relied on the House order, charged that the bill be given adequate attention by the committee such that when the report is brought on the floor, it will get quick approval.

Earlier, Amaewhule, had sought for amendments on some aspects of the bill to reflect the current trend in the technical education sector.

For Amaewhule, the bill is to reconcile the original law with the realities on ground, so that the polytechnic can deliver on its mandate and compete with other polytechnics in line with the regulations of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).