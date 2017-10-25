Reps To Probe SARS’ Activities In Rivers …Chindah Urges Vigilance

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chindah has said that the Lower Legislative Chamber is putting things together to begin investigation into the alleged illegal activities of the Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State.

Chindah, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Tide at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, said he personally raised the matter on the floor of the House, calling for investigation into SARS activities in Rivers State.

According to Chindah, he “moved the motion because he represents the people, and if they are complaining, the best option is to ask the House to investigate the matter and find the true facts of the issues”.

He said that an ad-hoc committee would be set up, adding that the committee would visit Rivers State for fact-finding, which would afford both the people and the SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede and his group, the opportunity to present their cases.

“I believe that in a very short while, the House will be able to resolve that matter because the ad-hoc committee will come to Port Harcourt to investigate the matter, and their findings will be debated on the floor of the House.

“I will not be judgemental or be biased on the matter, and that is why I brought the issue for the House to investigate, so as to give all the parties opportunity to present their cases, when the committee comes to Port Harcourt.

“But let me place this on record, I have been a victim of the activities of SARS and Akin Fakorede. I was at the collation centre during the Senatorial election at the last re-run elections, and I saw what they did. That is why I don’t want to be a member of such committee but I just want to observe.

“Under normal circumstances, the right thing for any public officer to do in this kind of weighty allegation is to calm down. But what we see is that the Federal Government is not even responding to all the complaints and allegations.

“This is a clear demonstration of a government that is not responsive to the yearnings of the people, and as your representative, I will continue to speak on your behalf, irrespective of anything,” Chindah said.

The federal lawmaker, therefore, charged the people of Rivers State to be calm and more vigilant whenever they come in contact with operatives of SARS.

Corlins Walter