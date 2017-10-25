PTAD Promises To Capture Pensioners In National Data Base

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has assured pensioners living outside Nigeria of being captured in the national database being created for retirees.

PTAD’s Director of Pensions Support Service, Mrs Olufunmilayo Onafowokan, gave the assurance, recently while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a six-day verification exercise for pensioners in Ibadan.

She said PTAD was partnering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that pensioners in the Diaspora, particularly those under the Defined Benefit Scheme, were verified.

Onafowokan also said that the ongoing verification exercise which started on Monday October 16, 2017, in Oyo and Ogun States, would help to create a digitalised database of pensioners.

“It is our aim to identify and ensure that genuine pensioners are paid every month and after computation, those identified as having arrears would be paid,” she said.

She also expressed optimism that no fewer than 13,500 pensioners would have been verified in the South West Zone at the end of the exercise.

“After six days, we should have verified 8,000 pensioners in Oyo State and about 5,500 in Ogun State by Saturday,” she said.

She gave an assurance that PTAD had made adequate arrangements for those who were unable to participate in the exercise.

“We have an office in Lagos for the South West Zone that has been equipped to take care of pensioners that cannot attend any of our verification exercises.

“We also have a dedicated section called the Mobile Verification Team to attend to pensioners in the villages, hospitals and those bedridden.

“Once we have been notified, their children can send us evidence to show the state of their incapability and we then go over for capturing.

“They can have this done in the comfort of their homes and if everything is sorted out, they will be pay rolled,” she said.

The Tide source reports that the exercise, which was hitch-free, was ongoing simultaneously in three centres in Ibadan and two centres in Abeokuta.