PDP Ex-Councillors Storm AKULGA

The train of National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum, last weekend, stormed Abonnema, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area for the inauguration of Akuku-Toru chapter of the forum.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy National Chairman of the forum, Chief Prince Weli-Wosu advised the AKULGA chapter of the forum to be bonded in unity.

He further cautioned them against marginalization, segregation and sectionalization in the forum and the party at large, and maintained that the party was one united family and must remain so.

In his brief address, Hon Major Jack, maintained that the marmot crowd that turned out for the inauguration speaks volume of the acceptance of PDP in the LGA.

In his inaugural speech, the Rivers State Chairman of the forum, Hon LoveGod Nweze, charged the Akulga chapter executives to go round all the nooks and crannies of the LGA to canvass for and mobilise more support for PDP ahead of 2019 general elections.

Earlier, the CTC Chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Hon Ere Emmanuel, while thanking leadership of the forum for the historic visit to his LGA, promised to give the Akulga chapter all the necessary support needed in all their activities.

The former CTC chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Hon Rowland Sekibo, congratulated the newly inaugurated executive, and enjoined them to work harmoniously with the party structure in the LGA for better outing in 2019.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana