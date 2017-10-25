NGO Trains Rivers Youth On Leadership

A non-governmental organisation, Initiative for Africa Youth Leadership, in partnership with other NGOs called on all teenagers to have a positive mindset in whatever situation they find themselves in order to ensure a peaceful environment for all to live and do business.

The NGO made the call at the closing ceremony of a two-day leadership training programme for the youth across all the secondary schools in Rivers State, at the Port Harcourt City Council Hall, Bank Road, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Speaking on the topic: “Renovate”, the Rivers State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbom said the challenges facing teenagers were becoming increasingly complex by the day, and said that only fresh ideas, innovative solutions and visionary leadership would proffer answers to the many problems in the society.

Wolugbom said that nurturing, promoting and understanding leadership among young people was attracting more attention now than ever before as the lines between the “teen” years and young adulthood become blurred, adding that all over the world, young people were taking the lead with regards to the use and adaptation of social media and new technologies.

The NOA director, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Programme, Mr Gogo Iyaye further stressed that Nigeria’s future was dependent on the next generation of young entrepreneurs, and advised the youth to learn how to realize the business ideas or nurture the passion in their hearts to grow good businesses in future. He added that it was the urgency to integrate the youth in national development agenda that the Federal Government introduced the N-Power component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP); the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme and the initiative to boost inclusiveness into the cooperative society scheme all aimed at promoting entrepreneurial development among youth and students.

He thanked the Initiative for African Youth Leadership for their vision to raise new breed of leaders for positive leadership in Africa through education, mentorship, nurturing and inspiring teenagers in sound morale values and purposeful leadership.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Markson Tamunobubeleye & Peace Kasarachi Ihedoro